Dhoni shuts down weirdest rumour about him!

Dhoni shuts down weirdest rumour about him!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 23, 2025 00:25 IST

Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally put an end to one of the biggest rumours about himself.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The Chennai Super Kings captain was speaking at an event when asked about the most ridiculous rumour he has heard about himself, Dhoni revealed: 'I drink five litres of milk a day.'

'I used to drink maybe a litre, spread throughout the day but four more litres is way too much for anyone!' he clarified with a laugh.

 

Another bizarre claim which was asked of the India great was that he made his lassi in a washing machine.

Dhoni dismissed it instantly: 'First of all, I don't even drink lassi.'

Photograph: BCCI

REDIFF CRICKET
