Dhoni shuts down weirdest rumour about him!

Video: Kind courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has finally put an end to one of the biggest rumours about himself.





The Chennai Super Kings captain was speaking at an event when asked about the most ridiculous rumour he has heard about himself, Dhoni revealed: 'I drink five litres of milk a day.'

'I used to drink maybe a litre, spread throughout the day but four more litres is way too much for anyone!' he clarified with a laugh.

Another bizarre claim which was asked of the India great was that he made his lassi in a washing machine.



Dhoni dismissed it instantly: 'First of all, I don't even drink lassi.'

Photograph: BCCI