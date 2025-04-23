Rahul goes past Warner, Kohli to top elite IPL club

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
April 23, 2025 00:55 IST

K L Rahul continued his fine run with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring his third half-century of the season while etching his name in IPL history by becoming the fastest to tally 5,000 runs in Lucknow on Tuesday. 

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul now has 5,006 IPL runs from 139 matches at a staggering average of 46.35. Photograph: BCCI

He achieved the massive milestone surpassing IPL stalwarts like David Warner, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

The stylish right-handed played the anchor's role to perfection as Delhi Capitals thrashed his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets to register their sixth win of the season.   

He notched up an unbeaten 57 to make light work of LSG's modest 160-run target. He achieved the feat in 130 innings, bettering former Australian opener David Warner, who took 135 innings to reach the milestone. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting maestro Virat Kohli is third on the list, having achieved the feat in 157 innings.

 

Rahul became the eighth player to enter the 5000-run club which features Virat (8,326), Rohit Sharma (6,786), Shikhar Dhawan (6,769), Warner (6,565), Suresh Raina (5,528), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (5,377) and AB de Villiers (5,162). 

Rahul now has 5,006 IPL runs from 139 matches at a staggering average of 46.35 with 40 fifties and four centuries.

