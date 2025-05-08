HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PSL facing abrupt end? Pak board to make key call

PSL facing abrupt end? Pak board to make key call

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 18:14 IST

x

Some of the big international names featuring in the Pakistan Super League are David Warner (Karachi Kings), Jason Holder (Islamabad United), and Rassie van der Dussen (Islamabad United) among others.

Warner

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI

Rattled by multiple Indian military strikes in Pakistan, the country's cricket board has called an emergency meeting to discuss whether the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), which features a number of foreign players, should be halted.

The six-team T20 league is in its final stages and is currently being held in Rawalpindi. It is scheduled to wind up on May 18 in Lahore.

A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the cricket administrators would follow the advice from the government on continuing the league and it would be holding discussions later on Thursday.

"The meeting will review the situation because of the number of drone attacks by India since Wednesday especially in the Punjab province," the source said.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer also met with the overseas players in Rawalpindi and assured them that they had nothing to worry about as the PCB is closely monitoring the situation.

Some of the big international names who have signed up for the league are David Warner (Karachi Kings), Jason Holder (Islamabad United), and Rassie van der Dussen (Islamabad United) among others.

"Naturally the current scenario may have come under discussion. The players have been given a heavy security blanket by the Pakistan Army," PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said.

"There have been surgical strikes on both sides of the border but we don't expect that to affect the PSL. But if, God forbid, things do escalate, we will sit together to decide our next step," he added.

India's military strikes are in retaliation to the April 22 terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

After successful missile attacks on nine locations in Pakistan to dismantle terror infrastructure, India on Thursday said it foiled attempts by the Pakistani military to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India using drones and missiles.

The country's defence forces also destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore, officials said on Thursday.

 

The Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, they said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Overseas stars to quit PSL after Operation Sindoor?
Overseas stars to quit PSL after Operation Sindoor?
PSL in chaos: Pakistan ousts Indian crew amid tensions
PSL in chaos: Pakistan ousts Indian crew amid tensions
Indian crew involved in PSL returns home
Indian crew involved in PSL returns home
Basit Ali's take sparks PSL vs IPL debate again
Basit Ali's take sparks PSL vs IPL debate again
SEE: Is PSL better than the IPL?
SEE: Is PSL better than the IPL?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gobhi Manchurian: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Times India Taught Pakistan A Lesson

webstory image 3

The Best Companies To Work In India Are...

VIDEOS

India opens 2 gates of Baglihar Dam amid heavy rain in J-K2:56

India opens 2 gates of Baglihar Dam amid heavy rain in J-K

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -1:02

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!0:59

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD