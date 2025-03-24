HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CSK Face Ball Tampering Allegations

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 24, 2025 18:10 IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: A video on social media shows Chennai Super Kigs Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Khaleel Ahmed in a curious mid-match exchange. Photograph: BCCI
 

Chennai Super Kings kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with a four wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, powered by Rachin Ravindra's explosive 65 and Noor Ahmad's four wicket burst.

Yet, despite the on-field heroics -- and a vintage Dhoni stumping moment stealing headlines -- a brewing controversy threatens to overshadow the result.

A video clip that has gone viral on social media shows CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Khaleel Ahmed in a curious mid-match exchange.

In the footage, Ruturaj walks up to Khaleel, who appears to take something out of his pocket before the two briefly interact out of the camera's view. When they reappear, Ruturaj is seen slipping an object into his pocket as Khaleel receives the ball.

The Internet quickly erupted with speculation, with some fans alleging possible ball tampering by the home side.

The clip has fuelled heated debate, though no official statement or confirmation has been made by the BCCI or match officials.

