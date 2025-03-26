Pitches won't change: Eden curator fires back

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane expressed his thoughts on the pitch conditions, suggesting that a more spin-friendly surface would have suited KKR’s strengths. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) IPL 2025 campaign got off to a disappointing start as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home in Eden Gardens on March 22.

Led by Ajinkya Rahane, KKR struggled to make an impact, with RCB’s left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya emerging as the highest wicket-taker in the match.

After the loss, Rahane expressed his thoughts on the pitch conditions, suggesting that a more spin-friendly surface would have suited KKR’s strengths. However, he acknowledged the challenges posed by the weather.

"We would love to see the pitch assisting spinners, but it was under covers for the last one-and-a-half days. That said, both our spinners have the quality to adapt to any conditions, and I am sure they are confident in their abilities," Rahane said.

Despite KKR’s renowned spin attack, featuring Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, both managed just one wicket each. Meanwhile, Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee dismissed any notion of altering the pitch, reinforcing that the playing surface has remained consistent over the years.

"As per IPL rules, franchises have no say over pitch conditions. Since I took charge, the pitches here have remained the same, and that won’t change now or in the future," Mukherjee told RevSportz.

He also pointed out that RCB’s spinners had no trouble utilising the conditions effectively, taking a subtle dig at KKR’s spin unit.

"RCB’s spinners picked up four wickets—Krunal Pandya alone got three. Suyash Sharma managed to turn one past Andre Russell’s defenses. What did KKR’s spinners do?" Mukherjee remarked.

With KKR failing to capitalise on home advantage, the pressure is already mounting on Rahane and his squad to bounce back in their next encounter.