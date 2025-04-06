Did Nigam Outshine Everyone At Chepauk?

It took 15 years, but Delhi Capitals finally cracked the Chepauk code -- downing Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

K L Rahul set the stage with a stylish 77, but it was 20-year-old Vipraj Nigam's fearless spell in front of a stadium full of CSK fans that truly turned the tide.

The best bowlers from the CSK-DC game...

Vipraj Nigam Spins Web

IMAGE: Vipraj Nigam struck in his very first over, dismissing Devon Conway (13) with a sharply spinning delivery that took the top edge as the batter tried to flick over midwicket. Photograph: BCCI

DC continued their unbeaten march in IPL 2025, securing a landmark 25 run win over CSK -- their first triumph at the M A Chidambaram stadium in 15 years.

While K L Rahul's elegant 77 laid the platform, leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam's composed spell of 2 for 27 quietly tilted the game in DC's favour on a surface offering just enough grip and bounce.

Defending a competitive 183, DC hit the ground running with intent. Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar applied early pressure, but it was Nigam's timely strikes in the middle overs that dismantled CSK's chase and snuffed out their momentum.

Introduced inside the Powerplay, the youngster showed remarkable poise in front of a raucous Chepauk crowd. He struck with his very first over, dismissing Devon Conway (13) with a sharply spinning delivery that took the top edge as the batter tried to flick over midwicket.

Did you know?

Vipraj Nigam didn't even see himself as a bowler early in his career. But during a stint at the National Cricket Academy, coaches had pointed out how rare leg-spin allrounders were. According to ESPNCricinfo, that led Nigam to work hard on his bowling.

Fast forward to 2025: He spun a web around CSK at Chepauk!

Nigam's impact deepened in his second spell. With CSK hoping to rebuild through big hitter Shivam Dube, Nigam delivered a beautifully tossed up ball that tempted the left-hander into a mistimed shot, pouched brilliantly by Tristan Stubbs in the deep. His final figures -- 4-0-27-2 -- didn't dominate the scorecard, but in the context of the match, they were gold.

Bowling with flight, dip, and unflappable nerve, Nigam never allowed CSK to find rhythm. He disrupted their rebuild phase just as it began, applying the brakes with precision and control. On a night when Delhi not only snapped a long-standing jinx at Chepauk but also sent a strong message to the rest of the league, Nigam's maturity under pressure stood out.

Khaleel Ahmed's Fiery Spell In Vain

On a night when Delhi ended their drought at Chepauk, Khaleel Ahmed's spell flickered like a lone flame in CSK's otherwise dim showing.

The left-arm seamer made an immediate impact, striking in his very first over with a textbook display of pressure bowling.

Facing the in-form Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel delivered four dot balls in a row -- tight, teasing lengths that offered no width or room to swing.

Under mounting pressure, Fraser-McGurk blinked first, miscuing a rash shot that handed DC a key early breakthrough. It was a perfectly engineered dismissal, with Khaleel refusing to bowl in the slot and effectively shutting down the scoring zone straight down the ground.

He returned later in the innings to deliver another tidy spell, showing excellent control and discipline on a pitch offering little assistance for seamers. His final figures -- 2 for 25 -- weren't just economical; they were influential. He kept DC's batters in check when the momentum threatened to build, creating a blueprint of how to bowl with clarity and purpose in the Powerplay.

While Delhi eventually posted 183, thanks to Rahul and handy contributions from Abhishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs, Khaleel's spell remained one of the rare bright spots for CSK.

Pathirana Too Shines In Vain

Even as Chepauk's long-standing fortress was finally breached, Matheesha Pathirana stood like a last line of resistance, momentarily halting Delhi;s charge.

The Sri Lankan speedster delivered a death overs masterclass, finishing with 1 for 31 in his four overs and applying the brakes just when Delhi looked set to explode. His final over -- conceding just seven runs -- was particularly crucial, coming at a moment when DC seemed primed to surge past 200.

Pathirana's pinpoint execution not only stalled Delhi's momentum but also triggered a mini-collapse. In the last five overs, DC were limited to just 45 runs and lost key wickets, including the well-set Rahul and the explosive Ashutosh Sharma, who was run out for just 1.

Pathirana's mastery of change-ups, searing yorkers, and deceptive angles made life miserable even for the batters. Tasked with the two toughest overs in the innings -- the 18th and 20th -- he rose to the occasion brilliantly, conceding just six and seven runs respectively.

It was death bowling of the highest order: Calm under pressure, clinical in execution, and a testament to why he's considered one of the finest finishers with the ball in the league.

CSK Vs DC: Who Bowled The Best Spell?