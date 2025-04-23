HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Patidar refuses to blame 'tacky pitch' for home woes

Source: PTI
April 23, 2025 20:53 IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar on Wednesday refused to hide behind the excuse of a gripping pitch for his side's underwhelming outings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, saying they need to adapt to the surface at the earliest.

Patidar

IMAGE: Skipper Rajat Patidar admitted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not played good cricket in their home matches. Photograph: BCCI

RCB have lost all the three matches at home this IPL season but retained their place in the upper echelons of the points table, courtesy wins at away venues.

"The curators are doing a good job and they are doing their best. But as a player, when you go to any wicket you have to adapt to the conditions and situations," said Patidar in the press conference ahead of RCB's next home match against Rajasthan Royals.

"We have not played good cricket in our home matches, so, let's see. This time wickets are a bit tricky and unpredictable here, but that is not an excuse. We will adapt to it as soon as possible," he added.

Patidar, however, admitted that the batters should have been a bit more selective about their shots here.

On a pitch with unpredictable bounce, it was a common sight to see batters perishing to cross-bat shots at this venue.

"Shot selection and doing it correctly is very important here, because this time the pitches are a little two-paced and the bounce varies at times as well. So as a result, there is help for the bowlers," he said.

Patidar said RCB have been learning from their mistakes which actually translated into wins away from home.

 

"I think it is about being in the present moment because in this league, you have back-to-back matches. So, it's important to learn from the past and learn from the errors.

"We don't keep talking about our home matches that we have lost, and we focus on the present as much as possible, which is more important," he added. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
