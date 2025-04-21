HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Injured Royals captain Samson to miss RCB match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 21, 2025 19:28 IST

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson suffered a side strain during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals confirmed that captain Sanju Samson will miss the upcoming IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Thursday as he continues his recovery from the side-strain he suffered during the game against Delhi Capitals.

Samson had missed Royals' home against Lucknow Super Giants.

The Royals' medical staff hasn't set a date for Samson's return.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team's home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB," the Royals

released a statement.

"The team management is monitoring his progress closely and will take a game-by-game approach regarding his return to action," it further stated.

In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag will continue to lead the side, while Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets.

Riyan had also led the Royals in the first three games of the season as Samson was only allowed to bat and not keep wickets. Samson had come in as an Impact Sub in those three games before leading the side from the fourth game.

In the seven games that he has played so far, Samson has scored 224 runs with one half-century.

 

Under Parag, Royals lost three out of the four games with only victory coming against Chennai Super Kings. Royals are currently languishing at number eight in the points table with six defeats in eight games so far.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
