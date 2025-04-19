RCB's Collapse Triggers Meme Fest on Social Media

IMAGE: Tough night to be an RCB fan. Photograph: BCCI

RCB fans had little to cheer about on Friday night as their team crumbled under pressure in a rain-shortened clash against Punjab Kings at the Chinnaswamy.

But while the batting fell apart on the field, the internet lit up with memes and jokes, as social media users wasted no time trolling the home side for yet another dramatic collapse.

Opting to bowl first in the 14-overs-per-side contest, PBKS made early inroads as Arshdeep Singh struck twice in quick succession. He first dismissed Phil Salt in the opening over and followed it up with the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, reducing RCB to 21 for 2 inside just three overs.

Things only got worse from there. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma couldn’t make an impact against their former side, while Xavier Bartlett and Yuzvendra Chahal added to the damage. Marco Jansen then removed Krunal Pandya, leaving RCB reeling at 33 for 5 in 6.1 overs.

When Rajat Patidar fell shortly after, RCB found themselves at 41 for 6 — dangerously close to breaking their own infamous record for the lowest IPL total (49). As the batting collapse unfolded, fans flooded social media with memes, roasting the Bengaluru side and their supporters.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions and memes that lit up the internet.