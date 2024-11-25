I Deserve This: Chahal On Rs 18 Cr Deal

Yuzvendra Chahal, the IPL's all-time leading wicket-taker, has made history once again.

The leg-spinner was snapped up by the Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs 18 crore (Rs 180 million) at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

Despite his impressive track record, Chahal admitted to feeling anxious about the auction process, but his record-breaking deal has undoubtedly vindicated his talent and worth.

'I was very nervous. I had anxiety because whatever I was getting for the last three years, put together, I was getting it in one year. But I think I deserve that. I am very excited,' Chahal said in an interview with JioCinema during the auction.

Punjab Kings, armed with a hefty auction purse, secured Chahal after an intense bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings. The move marks a significant shift for Chahal, who had been sold for Rs 6.5 crore (Rs 65 million) to Rajasthan Royals in 2022 despite being one of IPL's premier spinners.

Reflecting on the outcome, he added, 'I had a few hints. A few of my friends told me that I would go to Punjab Kings. But, I didn't think about how much I would be sold for. I was thinking like Rs 12 crore, Rs 13 crore. Like you said, I deserve this.'

Under the guidance of Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings made bold moves at the auction, including acquiring marquee players like Shreyas Iyer for a record Rs 26.75 crore (Rs 267.5 million) and bringing back pacer Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore.

Chahal, thrilled to join the set-up, shared his excitement about working with Ponting and teaming up with Shreyas Iyer, the likely captain of the franchise.

'I am very excited. There is Ponting sir. I will work with him for the first time, I will try and give my best,' Chahal said.

'I have a very good bond with Shreyas Iyer. I will get to learn a lot from Ricky Ponting sir. And it's near my home -- Chandigarh is close, unlike before when it was Jaipur.'