How this 13-year-old Bihar boy became a Royal...

IMAGE: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore at the IPL Auction in Jeddah on Monday. Photograph: ANI

When Sanjiv Suryavanshi sold his farm land to fund his 10-year-old son Vaibhav's cricketing aspirations, little did he know that within three years the boy would be scripting history.

On the second and final day of the Indian Premier League mega auction in Jeddah, Vaibhav, at 13 years and eight months, became the youngest cricketer ever to be picked by a franchise.

Rajasthan Royals bought him for Rs 1.10 crore.

Sanjiv, who owned farm land in his native Motipur village, which is 15kms from Samastipur town in Bihar, was lost for words.

"Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi pura Bihar ka bituwa hai (He is not just my son now, but entire Bihar's son)," said Sanjiv over phone, as his son is currently in Dubai for the Under-19 Asia Cup.

"My son has worked hard. At the age of eight, he excelled at Under-16 district trials. I would take him for his cricket coaching to Samastipur and then bring him back," he said, recalling the days of hardship.

So were his finances in place, as cricket is an investment?

"Not just investment; it's big investment! Aapko kya bataye humne toh apna zameen tak bech diya. Abhi bhi halat pura sudhra nahi (I have sold my land. Financial issues are still there)."

Asked about the controversies regarding Vaibhav's actual age, which many believe is 15 years, the father was quick to clarify.

"When he was eight-and-half years old he first appeared for BCCI bone test. He has already played India Under-19. We don't fear anyone. He can again undergo age test," he declared.

Sanjiv said Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwary's "blessings" have always helped Vaibhav in his journey.

"Rakesh ji ka ashirwaad raha hai bahoot (Rakesh ji's blessings are there)."

His base price in the auction was Rs. 30 lakh and Delhi Capitals made the opening bid. RR entered the fray at Rs. 35 lakh and eventually got the better of DC to get the player on board.

So how did this bidding war happen?

"Rajasthan Royals had called him for trials in Nagpur. Vikram Rathour sir (batting coach) gave a match situation where he had to score 17 in an over. Bituwa ne 3 chakka mara. Trials mein aat chakka aur char chauwaa mara (He smashed three sixes. At trials, he hit eight sixes and four fours)," the father claimed, proudly.

For a 13-year-old, it can be very difficult to understand what it means to earn a crore. So how does he plan to keep his young son away from monetary discussions?

"He just wants to play cricket and nothing else. A few years back he loved Doremon (Japanese maga serial), not anymore," said Sanjiv.

BCA lauds selection

Meanwhile, BCA president Tiwary was all praise for the prodigy after his 1.10 crore bid for Rajasthan Royals.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi's incredible achievement at such a young age fills us with immense pride," said Tiwary.

"His journey from Bihar to the IPL is a reflection of his talent, hard work, and determination. The Bihar Cricket Association has always believed in nurturing young talent, and Vaibhav's success highlights the cricketing potential in our state.

"We are confident he will continue to shine and inspire aspiring cricketers across Bihar and beyond. I congratulate Vaibhav and his family."