IPL Auction: Top Players Who Went Unsold

IMAGE: David Warner had no takers on the opening day of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Photograph: BCCI

David Warner was among the high-profile players who went unsold on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

The Australian captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016. He is the fourth highest run-getter in the IPL with 6565 runs from 184 matches, having been part of every tournament since 2009.

He missed the 2018 edition after being banned for his role in the ball-tampering incident during a Test match in South Africa.

On Sunday the dashing batter had no takers at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Among the other high-profile players unsold was India's Devdutt Padikkal, who is currently playing in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth.

Padikkal, who was released by Lucknow Super Giants after scoring just 38 runs in seven matches, also had a base price of Rs 2 crore.

England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow, who smashed an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls to help Punjab Kings chase down a World record total of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders last season, was ignored by his previous team.

The list of unsold players:

Devdutt Padikkal -- (Rs 2 crore base price)

David Warner -- (Rs 2 crore base price)

Jonny Bairstow -- (Rs 2 crore base price)

Waqar Salamkheil -- (Rs 75 lakh base price)

Anmolpreet Singh -- (Rs 30 lakh base price)

Yash Dhull -- (Rs 30 lakh base price)