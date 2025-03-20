HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'LSG will attack like...': Zaheer warns

'LSG will attack like...': Zaheer warns

March 20, 2025 10:58 IST

Zaheer Khan

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan expressed full confidence in Rishabh Pant’s ability to guide the team with vision and character. Photograph: LSG/X

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) team mentor Zaheer Khan has laid out a clear vision for the franchise ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season—an aggressive, fearless brand of cricket, perfectly aligned with the dynamic leadership of their new captain, Rishabh Pant.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the former Indian fast bowler emphasised the team's mindset heading into the season, one that mirrors the never-back-down attitude of Pant.

 

"You will see a fearless approach from this team," Zaheer declared, signaling a bold intent to take the game to the opposition from the outset.

Addressing concerns about injuries, Zaheer brushed aside any negativity and instead focused on the resilience of Pant, who recently returned from a long injury layoff. He believes Pant's personal journey is already setting the tone in the dressing room.

Zaheer Khan

"We are not talking about injuries. The captain himself has faced similar challenges, but he has a very positive outlook. The way he approaches the game, the way he puts pressure on the bowlers—you will see LSG play in that manner because the leader sets the tone," he explained.

Pant, who was picked up by LSG in the 2024 mega auction for a record Rs 27 crore—making him the most expensive player in IPL history—was named captain earlier this year. Zaheer expressed full confidence in his ability to guide the team with vision and character.

"We have a very good captain who has been appointed this year to take the team forward. There is a lot of hope from him," Zaheer added.

