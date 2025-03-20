'Lucky To Play In Biggest Stadium In The World'

'One of the best aspects of the IPL is that every day, a new player emerges as a star.'

SEE: Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill. Video:Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/X

Gujarat Titans are set for an electrifying IPL 2025 season, with Skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front.

At a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad, Captain Shubman Gill, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel and Chief Operating Officer Arvinder Singh shared insights on the team's preparations, strategies and vision for the upcoming campaign.

'I learned a lot of new things in my first year as captain,' Gill said, adding, 'The most interesting thing is you learn something new about the players or yourself.'

'Lucky to have fans' support and to play in the biggest stadium in the world,' Gill said, speaking about GT's home ground, the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

'We have included Jos Buttler as wicket-keeper in the team,' the captain said. 'I think we have great spinners. We have the best T20 spinner in our team, and that speaks for itself,' a reference to Rashid Khan, GT's vice captain.

IMAGE: Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel, Chief Operating Officer Arvinder Singh, Captain Shubman Gill, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki and Head Coach Ashish Nehra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/X

Later, in an interview with JioHotstar, Gill said: 'The pace of the game has reached a point where it feels like we could score 300 in a match. Last year, we came very close on a few occasions. The Impact Player rule adds excitement and makes the IPL even more entertaining.'

'One of the best aspects of the IPL is that every day, a new player emerges as a star.'

'You constantly witness underrated talents delivering exceptional performances. The tournament's structure, with frequent matches and travel, keeps players engaged.

'If you're winning, the momentum carries you forward, with three, four, or even five consecutive victories. However, injuries can make things difficult.

'When one or two key players are injured, finding suitable replacements becomes a challenge. Despite these hurdles, IPL remains the most thrilling cricketing event, and every season brings something new for players and fans alike,' Gill added.

'We are excited about the squad we have assembled going into the season,' Vikram Solani, who played 50 ODIs for England, told journalists at Wednesday's press conference.

'The players are training well and everyone is upbeat to kick off the campaign with our home match here in Ahmedabad. We're looking forward to another exciting season ahead.'

The Titans begin the IPL 2025 season on Tuesday, March 25. against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.