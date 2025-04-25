Kohli lauds batters after RCB end home jinx

'The template is now pretty simple, for one guy to bat through and the others to attack around him.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli top-scored with a fluent 70 off 42 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru outclassed Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli lauded the batting unit after a hard-fought 11-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru on Thursday, saying they focused on timing the ball rather than forcing shots, which helped them post a competitive total.



Put in to bat, Kohli struck a fluent 70 off 42 balls and shared a 95-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27) for the second wicket before a late flourish propelled RCB to a huge 205/5.



In response, Rajasthan Royals were cruising at 110/2 but RCB pulled things back to restrict them to 194 for nine, with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood returning match-winning figures of 4/33.



Royals looked on course for victory with 18 needed from the last two overs and five wickets in hand. However, Hazlewood finished off their hopes with the crucial wicket of the well-set Dhruv Jurel, who was given out caught behind off the review, after scoring 47 from 34 balls, in the 19th over.



"Look, we have had three pretty average games at home and we discussed a few things we need to get right as a batting unit and we applied ourselves well to get the total on board.



"The pitch wasn't as flat as the score makes it look. Dew made the ball come on nicely in the second half and credit to Rajasthan for coming out and playing some good shots."



The victory marked RCB's first at home this season following three consecutive defeats.



RCB have also been on the wrong side of the toss in all their home matches.



"The first challenge is winning the toss (chuckles). In the second half there is always dew. We have struggled to put on a par score," Kohli said.

"The template is now pretty simple, for one guy to bat through and the others to attack around him. Devdutt and I know this ground well. Just wanted to let (Phil) Salt do his thing at the top.



"There is pace and bounce in the first few overs with the new ball. Today we just tried to time the ball and keep enough pressure on the opposition to keep giving us boundary balls."