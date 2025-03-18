IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG match likely to be rescheduled

IMAGE: Last season, the IPL fixture between KKR and Rajasthan Royals was also rescheduled due to security concerns on Ram Navami.. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL home match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 at Eden Gardens is likely to be rescheduled, as the city police have not given security clearance due to Ram Navami celebrations.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has earlier announced that over 20,000 processions will take place across West Bengal on Ram Navami, leading to heightened security requirements across the state.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly, after holding two rounds of discussions with the city police on Tuesday, confirmed that authorities "have not given the go-ahead" for the match.

"They have categorically said they won't be able to provide adequate security. If there's no police protection, accommodating a 65,000-strong crowd becomes impossible," Snehasish said.

"We have informed the BCCI, and there is still time to take a final call. Even last year, a scheduled IPL match on Ram Navami had to be rescheduled."

The clash between KKR and LSG, owned by RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, was expected to draw a packed house, with both teams boasting strong local support.

Last season, the IPL fixture between KKR and Rajasthan Royals was also rescheduled due to security concerns on Ram Navami.