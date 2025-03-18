Confident Marquez suggests Chhetri will play Maldives friendly

'Developed players have to arrive here. The main team needs to win games. And if we need to win games, we need to call players who are in better shape.'

All eyes on Chhetri as India face Maldives in friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifier.

IMAGE: Sunil Chhetri may not start but will have a part to play in India's friendly match against Maldives in Shillong on Wednesday. Photograph: Indian Football/X

Sunil Chhetri will be the cynosure of all eyes as India face Maldives in an international friendly in Shillong on Wednesday, his first match since his return from international retirement.

The match serves as a dress rehearsal for the all-important AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh at the same venue slated for March 25.

The 40-year-old Chhetri came out of his international retirement earlier this month to help the team successfully navigate the qualifiers for the continent's top football tournament.

The preparatory match for Manolo Marquez's side marks a historic moment as the Blue Tigers will play in the football-crazy hill town for the first time.

In the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Marquez said, "It is the first time we are playing here, but I have worked with a lot of coaches and players from here. I knew it's a very nice place.

"I remember when I watched the Durand Cup in Shillong last year, I said, 'Wow, the ground, crowd, atmosphere, everything is nice.' I'm not joking, I said it'd be great if one day, the national team could play here."

Defender Mehtab Singh concurred with the Spaniard.

Mehtab said, "We feel great to be in Shillong. It's the first time our national team will be playing here. The north-east is known for its football fan following. Football is the biggest sport here. Taking football to diverse regions is a great thing for Indian football."

Marquez was named India's head coach in July 2024 and the friendly presents the Spaniard a great opportunity to fine-tune his team before the crucial fixture.

IMAGE: India's Head Coach Manolo Marquez said he is confident in his players ahead of the friendly and next week's AFC Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. Photograph: Indian Football/X

The Indian team, though, remains winless under Marquez with the side ending the year with a 1-1 stalemate against Malaysia in November in Hyderabad.

"It's a friendly game to prepare for the Asian Cup qualifier. Obviously, we want to win. We knew that the target during the previous FIFA windows was to arrive in the best possible condition for the first competitive match against Bangladesh next Tuesday.

"I don't think we will play with the same team against Bangladesh that will play tomorrow. Obviously, you can't change all 11. Some will repeat on Tuesday. I'm confident in all my players. It has to be a good game and a good preparation for Bangladesh."

Marquez also confirmed Chhetri's involvement in the friendly match that will mark his 152nd cap for India.

"For sure, Sunil will play some minutes. I don't know whether as a starter or from the bench. We can use six substitutions, so 17 players can play, and I think Sunil will be one of them.

"He is the Indian player with the most goals this season. It doesn't matter if a player is 20, 40, or my grandfather at 87. If they are in better shape, they will be here. The national team is not about developing players.

"Developed players have to arrive here. The main team needs to win games. And if we need to win games, we need to call players who are in better shape," said Marquez.

Chhetri had hung his boots in June 2024 after a glorious international career after making his India debut in 2005.

But he showed he remains a force to reckon with, in the 2024-25 ISL which has turned out to be Chhteri's most prolific season.

He has scored 12 goals from 24 matches to be the second highest scorer overall and highest among Indians.

Mehtab, who has helped the Blue Tigers' back line keep six clean sheets in 10 matches for India so far, said, "We have been practicing very well for both games -- our primary focus is the friendly against Maldives and then the qualifier against Bangladesh. We're taking things step by step."

Ranked 162 in the world, 36 places below India, Maldives are also using the friendly match to prepare for their Asian Cup qualifier against Philippines next Tuesday.

Maldives head coach Ali Suzain said, "Thank you for the hospitality here. We're playing Philippines on the 25th, so it's a preparation match for us. But it's an important one since India and Maldives are two strong sides in this region. I hope it will be a good fight.

"Although we haven't played much at the international level these days, I have been with these players for a long time. I know them very well and I know their strengths and weaknesses and how to work on them.

"The players also have confidence in me. Maldives is a football country. Every island has football pitches. We will give our best for the people of Maldives."