Dayal Dismisses Rohit... Then Gets...

IMAGE: Yash Dayal's special moment with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Yash Dayal/X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Skipper Rajat Patidar pulled off a masterstroke during the game against the Mumbai Indians, unleashing left-arm pacer Yash Dayal to target MI veteran Rohit Sharma -- and the move paid off in style.

Rohit, who has been searching for form in IPL 2025, was undone by a fiery inswinger from Dayal that crashed into his stumps, sending the MI opener back for just 17 runs.

Despite the disappointment, Rohit displayed immense grace and sportsmanship. The RCB pacer approached him for a picture and an autograph. Rohit obliged without hesitation, signing an RCB shirt with the message, 'Best wishes.'

Dayal shared the special moment on social media, captioning it, 'Beyond grateful and unforgettable moment'.

While MI may have lost the match, Rohit Sharma's humility and kindness once again showed why he's admired and adored.