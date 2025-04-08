HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dayal Dismisses Rohit... Then Gets...

Dayal Dismisses Rohit... Then Gets...

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 08, 2025 16:35 IST

x

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Yash Dayal's special moment with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Yash Dayal/X
 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Skipper Rajat Patidar pulled off a masterstroke during the game against the Mumbai Indians, unleashing left-arm pacer Yash Dayal to target MI veteran Rohit Sharma -- and the move paid off in style.

Rohit, who has been searching for form in IPL 2025, was undone by a fiery inswinger from Dayal that crashed into his stumps, sending the MI opener back for just 17 runs.

Despite the disappointment, Rohit displayed immense grace and sportsmanship. The RCB pacer approached him for a picture and an autograph. Rohit obliged without hesitation, signing an RCB shirt with the message, 'Best wishes.'

Rohit Sharma

Dayal shared the special moment on social media, captioning it, 'Beyond grateful and unforgettable moment'.

While MI may have lost the match, Rohit Sharma's humility and kindness once again showed why he's admired and adored.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit's Horror Run Continues!
Rohit's Horror Run Continues!
Krunal's Final Over Seals Historic Win
Krunal's Final Over Seals Historic Win
Bhuvi, IPL's Most Successful Pace Bowler
Bhuvi, IPL's Most Successful Pace Bowler
Was Hardik's 42 The Best Of The Night?
Was Hardik's 42 The Best Of The Night?
Was This The Catch Of IPL 2025?
Was This The Catch Of IPL 2025?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Dialogues That Made Manoj Kumar A Legend

webstory image 2

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

webstory image 3

Rishi Panchami Bhaji: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

The ultimate beauty Kriti Sanon spotted at Mumbai Airport in a casual outfit0:44

The ultimate beauty Kriti Sanon spotted at Mumbai Airport...

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year celebration bash0:15

Shraddha Kapoor attends Maddock Film's grand 20-year...

Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara enjoy jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park2:09

Sachin Tendulkar, daughter Sara enjoy jeep safari at...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD