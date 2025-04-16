HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
In Numbers: Punjab Kings' Record-Breaking Night!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 16, 2025 11:09 IST

Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Punjab Kings players celebrate winning their match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur on Tuesday. April 15, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings pulled off a sensational victory at their home ground in Mullanpur, defending just 111 runs to beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in a low-scoring thriller on Tuesday.

In the process, Punjab Kings set a new IPL record for the lowest total ever successfully defended -- 111.

After getting bowled out for 111 in 15.3 overs, Kings, spearheaded by veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's magnificent 4/28 and Marco Jansen's splendid spell of 3/17, sent KKR crashing for 95 in 15.1 overs.

5 Lowest totals defended in the IPL:

111 -- Punjab Kings beat KKR by 16 runs, Mullanpur, IPL 2025
116/9 -- CSK beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs, Durban, IPL 2009
118 -- Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs, Mumbai, IPL 2018
119/8 -- Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs, Durban, IPL 2009
119/8 -- Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Pune Warriors India by 11 runs, Pune, IPL 2013

Remarkably, the previous game between the two teams during IPL 2024 last year had produced a run-fest.

Punjab Kings had created a world record after they chased down 262 against KKR at the Eden Gardens to create a new record for the highest successful chase in T20 cricket.

Punjab Kings also managed to wipe out the previous record in which they were at the receiving end.

The previous record for the lowest total defended in the history belonged to Chennai Super Kings, who after being restricted to 116/9 staged an incredible comeback as Punjab Kings could only manage 92/8 in their 20 overs in Durban in 2009.

Punjab Kings' spirited bowling performance came days after they were unable to defend 245 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game.

This was the first time in 16 years that KKR were bowled out for under 100 -- they folded for 95 against Mumbai Indians in Gqeberha in 2009. This is their third lowest total in IPL after 67 all out against MI in 2008 and 84/8 against RCB in 2020.

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket against KKR. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, Chahal -- the highest all-time wicket-taker in IPL, equalled KKR spinner Sunil Narine's record for the most four-wicket hauls in IPL history -- with his eighth five-wicket haul.

It was also Chahal's third four-wicket haul against KKR, the most by any bowler against a single IPL opponent.

 

Chahal took his tally to 33 wickets against KKR -- the third-most by any bowler against an opponent in the IPL.

He also surpassed Mohammed Nabi (369 wickets) and Mohammed Amir (366 wickets) to become the 11th-highest wicket-taker overall in T20 cricket.

The record for the most wickets by a bowler in T20 cricket overall is held by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (638 wickets in 468 matches). Chahal, with 370 wickets in 318 matches, is the leading wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in T20s.

REDIFF CRICKET
