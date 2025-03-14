In Crutches Rahul Turns Up At RR Training

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid was actively engaged throughout the session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Even an injured leg can't keep Rahul Dravid from his team.

Just days before the IPL 2025 season begins, the Rajasthan Royals' head coach arrived at the RR Jaipur training camp on crutches.

Despite sustaining a left leg injury during a club match in Bengaluru last week, Dravid was determined to be present.

Sporting a medical walking boot, the legendary cricketer was captured by the Royals' social media team, the image quickly going viral.

Far from being a passive observer, Dravid was actively engaged throughout the session. He greeted players, offered guidance to young stars like Riyan Parag, and shared a valuable moment with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who sought advice on his batting technique.

Dravid's presence, even on crutches, sends a powerful message to the Rajasthan Royals squad.