Pushpa Fever Hits IPL!

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan joins forces with Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: SRH/X

Brace yourselves, SRH fans!

IPL 2025 is about to witness fireworks as Ishan Kishan joins forces with Abhishek Sharma -- an explosive duo that promises power, flair, and fearless cricket.

With their aggressive batting styles and high-energy presence, this dynamic pair could set the tone at the top for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

And yes, with Abhishek already oozing Pushpa swag, and Ishan bringing the attitude, this season is all set to ride on Pushpa fever.

Expect big hits, bold moments, and box-office cricket every time they walk out.

SRH's new opening act might just steal the show this IPL!