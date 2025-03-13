HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pushpa Fever Hits IPL!

Pushpa Fever Hits IPL!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 13, 2025 15:14 IST

x

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan joins forces with Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: SRH/X
 

Brace yourselves, SRH fans!

IPL 2025 is about to witness fireworks as Ishan Kishan joins forces with Abhishek Sharma -- an explosive duo that promises power, flair, and fearless cricket.

With their aggressive batting styles and high-energy presence, this dynamic pair could set the tone at the top for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

And yes, with Abhishek already oozing Pushpa swag, and Ishan bringing the attitude, this season is all set to ride on Pushpa fever.

Expect big hits, bold moments, and box-office cricket every time they walk out.

SRH's new opening act might just steal the show this IPL!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Rahane was named KKR captain
Why Rahane was named KKR captain
Why Tamils Are Backing Gujarat Titans
Why Tamils Are Backing Gujarat Titans
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'
'I Told Shreyas To Shut Outside Noise'
Massive blow for LSG ahead of IPL 2025
Massive blow for LSG ahead of IPL 2025
Why IPL must ditch alcohol, tobacco ads
Why IPL must ditch alcohol, tobacco ads

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

HOLI: 7 Songs You Must Listen To!

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

VIDEOS

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises3:20

MPs celebrate Holi with Gulal at Parliament Premises

Lucknow sweet shop sells India's largest gujiya4:14

Lucknow sweet shop sells India's largest gujiya

World's most expensive gujiya: This UP shop sells it for Rs 50,000 per kg!2:26

World's most expensive gujiya: This UP shop sells it for...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD