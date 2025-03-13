HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Harry Brook banned from IPL for two seasons

Harry Brook banned from IPL for two seasons

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 13, 2025 21:11 IST

England batter Harry Brook has been banned from the Indian Premier League for two seasons following his last minute pullout from the 2025 edition.

IMAGE: Any foreign player who misses the IPL after getting picked at the auction faces a two-year ban from the IPL unless he is injured. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier this week, Brook had made himself unavailable for the second straight season and apologised unreservedly to his franchise Delhi Capitals and their supporters.

 

"There was a rule in place and that has been implemented. The ban covers the 2025 and 2026 edition," a BCCI official told PTI.

Any foreign player who misses the IPL after getting picked at the auction faces a two-year ban from the IPL unless he is injured.

"Any (overseas) player who registers for [an] auction and, after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season will get banned from participating in the IPL/IPL auction for two seasons," as per the BCCI document shared with teams last year.

Brook opted out of IPL 2025 to focus on his England career while in 2024, he withdrew following the death of his grandmother.

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologize unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters,

Brook wrote on social media earlier this week.

"It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series."

"In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus."

England will play India in a home Test series in June, which will be followed by the much-anticipated Ashes from November to January.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
