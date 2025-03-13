HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Punjab Kings' 'Secret Weapon'

Punjab Kings' 'Secret Weapon'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 13, 2025 14:50 IST

SEE: Yuzvendra Chahal shows off his range of shots in the nets. Video: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings will look to end their barren run with Coach Ricky Ponting and Captain Shreyas Iyer at the helm.

On Wednesday, PBKS unvealed what it termed its 'secret weapon' during training.

Yuzvendra Chahal was all chirpy when he came out strapped to bat at a PBKS nets session.

The leggie was all smiles as he played some confident strokes while passing commentary at his own batting.

'Ricky Ponting, got an opening slot to spare? I'm all set! #PunjabKings', Chahal asked on X.

Will last season's hero Shashank Singh have competion from the team's new 'secret weapon?'

 

Yuzvendra Chahal

REDIFF CRICKET
