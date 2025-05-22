SKY's viral umbrella moment melts hearts

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
May 22, 2025 09:53 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav’s rainy act steals spotlight at Wankhede. Photograph: BCCI

The rain threatened to interrupt the night, but it waited patiently until the job was done.

Only after Mumbai Indians sealed their playoff berth with a commanding win over Delhi Capitals did the skies finally open — as if even the weather knew better than to interrupt a Suryakumar Yadav masterclass.

 

On a high-stakes evening at the Wankhede, Mumbai Indians delivered a resounding 59-run win to clinch the final IPL 2025 playoff spot, joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings in the top four.

But beyond the cricketing fireworks, one quiet, heartwarming moment stood out — Suryakumar Yadav sharing his umbrella with veteran broadcaster Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation.

As the rain finally began to fall over a roaring Wankhede, Suryakumar, named Player of the Match for his scintillating unbeaten 73 off 44 balls, arrived for the interview and instinctively extended the umbrella toward Bhogle, who gladly obliged. The gesture quickly went viral.

'It’s been 13 games now. My wife told me a sweet story today,' Suryakumar revealed during the interview. 'She said, ‘You’ve got all the awards except MoM.’ This award is special today. From the team’s point of view, the knock was important, and also this trophy is for her.'

He added, 'She waits for such moments, and we celebrate them obviously — looking forward to it. It was important for a single batter to bat till the end. We knew there was one over of 15–20 runs somewhere, so we had to wait till the end. The way Naman (Dhir) came in and shared that energy with me was also a turning point.'

