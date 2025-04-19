KL Rahul Smashes Into 200-Sixes Club

IMAGE: KL Rahul joins an elite list of six-hitters that includes legends like Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (286), and Virat Kohli (282). Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals star KL Rahul etched his name into the IPL record books, becoming just the sixth Indian — and 11th overall — to smash 200 sixes in the tournament’s history.

The milestone came during DC’s clash against Gujarat Titans, where Rahul showcased his trademark elegance and aggression with a quickfire 28 off 14 balls, laced with four boundaries and a towering six — his 200th in the league. Though brief, the knock came at a scorching strike rate of 200, reflecting his positive intent this season.

Over 138 matches and 129 innings in the IPL, the stylish right-hander has now amassed 4,949 runs at an impressive average of 45.82 and a strike rate exceeding 135. His T20 credentials include four centuries, 39 fifties, and a best of 132*.

With this feat, Rahul joins an elite list of six-hitters that includes legends like Chris Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (286), and Virat Kohli (282).

In IPL 2025, Rahul continues to shine as Delhi Capitals' leading run-scorer and currently sits fourth on the overall charts with 266 runs in six innings, averaging 53.20 with a strike rate of 158.33 — including two half-centuries and a highest score of 93*.