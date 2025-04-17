Sandeep Sharma's unflattering IPL record

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma went wicketless and conceded 33 runs in his four overs. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Sandeep Sharma on Wednesday created an unflattering record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday

Sandeep became the fourth bowler to bowl an 11-ball over -- Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande and Shardul Thakur are the other bowlers to bowl 11 balls in an over.

This happened in the 20th over of Delhi Capitals' innings with Sandeep bowling four wide balls and a no ball in the over.

DC went on to put up 188 on the board. The match ended in a tie before DC won the match in the Super Over.