Decoding Mumbai Indians' talent scouting for IPL

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian bowler to pick a four-wicket haul on his IPL debut in the match against KKR. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL has evolved over the years and so has the template of talent identification.



There was a time when mere gut feeling was enough but into its 18th summer, IPL now has a method to the madness, which Mumbai Indians have pioneered.



Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have unearthed plethora of talent, who graduated to the India level and played with distinction while many lit the IPL stage with their coruscating show. The latest ones being Kerala's Vignesh Puthur and Ashwani Kumar form Punjab.



It is an ode to the scouting system which most of the other franchises now follow but MI certainly remains the pioneer.



It is a big team that works under head coach Mahela Jayawardene, Director of Cricket Rahul Sanghvi and Chief Data Performance Manager Dhananjai C K M (2011 World Cup winning Indian team's analyst).



These are the men who manage and modify the process.



"This is what Mumbai Indians is known for. I also want to take this opportunity to thank the scouts of Mumbai Indians. They have worked very hard. Rahul (Sanghvi, Director of Cricket), DJ (Dhananjai) with all his stats and the entire scouting team," team owner Nita Ambani said after Puthur and Ashwani became the latest youngsters to catch public imagination.



How to pick events for scouting?



There are two parts to it. The one is for immediate requirement of players, who can be called for trials and if satisfied put into the auction pool. The second is talent monitoring, especially at the age-group level without making a fuss about it.



Thanks to the BCCI, the state-run T20 leagues are proving to be a hub of T20 talents. Vignesh came from the Kerala Premier League and Ashwani from Shere-e-Punjab T20 League.



But MI's scouts also watch Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy and Vinoo Mankad Trophy along with Under-23 CK Nayudu tournament (Someone like Nehal Wadhera (now with Punjab Kings) was first tracked when he was playing C K Nayudu Trophy). The scouting is not just confined to premier meets like Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.



How talent is tapped?



Ears to ground. It is a round-the-year system where a lot of local spotters, who would never come out in public, inform the core team about players, especially at the age-group level.



"There could be a special talent at U-16 level. The coaches are told to track that player but without him knowing so that they do not get nervous. Also if the word is out, then the purpose of seeing the player improve gets lost. It is done with an idea that where the player would be three years from now," a source, who is aware of the process said.



This is the most complicated part as the team looks at that particular year's vacancies -- it could be a mystery spinner, a designated finisher or a death overs bowler. Through all the T20 leagues (TNPL, Maharaja KSCA T20, KPL, UP T20, Uttarakhand PL, KPL, DPL) and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, performances are monitored and data is collected.

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur scalped three wickets, giving away 32 runs, against Chennai Super Kings in his IPL debut. Photograph: BCCI

The MI database is a sizeable where performances of a few hundred talented players is collated and analysed.



"Ashwani was injured for last three years and this year when he played Sher-e-Punjab Trophy for Mohali, MI scouts zeroed in on him. The PCA was asked to provide contacts of about four or five specific players who were called for trials. Ashwani was one of them," PCA's operations manager Satwinder Singh informed.



At the auctions, there is no guarantee a team will get the player they had eyes on. So for one slot, say a left-arm pacer, who can bowl in Powerplay, one needs to keep four options in mind after tracking the data provided by the analytics team. But yes, in case of both Vignesh and Ashwani, MI got them at base price (Rs 30 lakh) and it is a fair indication that other scouting teams missed a trick.



Final trials at High Performance Centre



Once scouting is done, the selected players undergo multi-day trials with multiple coaches grading them on various parameters -- match-ups, quick decision-making skills, temperament, power-hitting, multiple death overs variations.

There are times some talents are acquired from the IPL auction knowing that one possibly can't use them right away as they are not finished products yet. They stay with the team, train, play domestic cricket, the data is collected over two seasons.



Coaches check, if the graph has an upward curve or the player has plateaued and accordingly, the decisions are taken.



Why scouting becomes a round the year process?



A team may acquire talented players but auction process is such that teams have to let go players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel back in the day and in recent times the likes of Ramandeep (KKR), Nehal (PBKS) or Madhwal (RR), who were picked up by other franchises. Hence the process of identifying and nurturing fresh talent continues.