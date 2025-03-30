Rohit Flops Again!

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled by Mohammed Siraj during the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma hasn't enjoyed a good start to his IPL 2025 campaign.



The Mumbai Indians opener failed for the second match in a row as he perished after scoring just eight against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Saturday.



Rohit started off aggressively, hitting Mohammed Siraj for successive boundaries in the opening over before the GT pacer had the last laugh.



Siraj bowled a beauty to get rid of Rohit, getting the back of length delivery to jag in sharply into Rohit, who was completely done in by the swing and bowled through the gap between bat and pad.

IMAGE: Rohit walks back after his dismissal as Gujarat Titans players celebrate. Photograph: BCCI

This was the second match in succession that Rohit fell in the first over.



In MI's opening match against Chennai Super Kings on March 23, Rohit flicked Khaleel Ahmed straight to the midwicket fielder to be dismissed for a duck.

MI, who have lost both their opening matches against the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, will look towards Rohit rediscovering his form to get their campaign back on track.