Dhoni-Kohli's Heartwarming Hug!

Dhoni-Kohli's Heartwarming Hug!

March 29, 2025 18:25 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hugs Virat Kohli after the IPL 2025 match in Chennai on Friday. Photographs: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli proved once again that their friendship remains as strong as ever!

Despite playing for two fierce IPL rivals -- Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, their strong bonding has never been affected.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Virat Kohli

After the RCB vs CSK match in Chennai on Friday, Dhoni warmly hugged Kohli before they shared a brief yet heartfelt conversation.

 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Virat Kohli

IMAGE: CSK's Vansh Bedi with Dhoni and Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli and Dhoni have been close friends -- a strong bonding which developed during their years of playing together for the Indian team for more than a decade.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with RCB mentor. Photograph: BCCI

Two years back, Kohli had revealed how Dhoni was the 'only one who genuinely reached out to me' during his tough times in 2022 when he struggled for runs and also gave up the Test captaincy.

IMAGE: RCB's Jitesh Sharma gets some valuable tips on wicketkeeping from the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI
