Avesh Delivers A Most Dramatic Finish

In a league where death-overs mastery often dictates success, Avesh Khan has undoubtedly elevated his stature.

Jaipur witnessed a cricketing miracle, and he was its architect.

IMAGE: Avesh Khan, with figures of 3/37, was rightly named Player of the Match. Photograph: BCCI

The Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur witnessed an epic reversal of fortune on Saturday, April 19, 2025, night, a comeback so improbable it left the home crowd in stunned silence.

For 17 glorious overs, the Rajasthan Royals appeared to be cruising towards victory. Their young batters had fired, steadily chipping away at the target.

At the start of the 18th over, they stood at a comfortable 156 for 2, needing just 25 runs off the final three overs with eight wickets in hand. The set pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag looked unshakeable, and a home win seemed a mere formality.

But Avesh Khan had other plans.

Lucknow Super Giants' unassuming pacer scripted a dramatic turnaround. Despite conceding 26 runs in his initial two overs, Avesh transformed under the immense pressure of the death overs.

The 18th over proved to be the decisive moment, a masterclass in pressure bowling. With nerves of steel, he delivered a searing yorker to castle the well-set Jaiswal (74), abruptly silencing the stadium.

The very next ball saw him trap the dangerous Parag (39) leg-before, a stunning double-wicket blow that ripped the momentum from Rajasthan and firmly swung it towards Lucknow.

Prince Yadav bowled a composed 19th over, giving away just 11 runs, but the equation remained tense: Nine needed off the final six. The weight of expectation returned to Avesh's shoulders -- and the painful memory of Rajasthan's last-over collapse against Delhi Capitals was surely still fresh in the minds of fans and players alike.

Unfazed, Avesh began with a pinpoint yorker to Dhruv Jurel for a single. Then came the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer, but Avesh induced a flick straight into the safe hands of Shardul Thakur. A crucial wicket intensified the pressure.

The ensuing deliveries were a rollercoaster of emotions. A wide yielded two runs, followed by a perfect yorker squeezed back for no score.

With six needed off two, tension reached fever pitch. A full toss was mistimed by Shubham Dubey, an agonisingly dropped chance by David Miller at long-on gifting two runs.

Four runs were now required off the final ball. The stadium held its breath. Despite a throbbing hand, Avesh delivered a full delivery that Dubey drilled back. The ball deflected off Avesh's boot, trickling for a single.

Lucknow had pulled off the unthinkable.

Avesh, finishing with a match-winning 3/37, was the deserved Player of the Match. His wickets didn't just stem the flow; they completely altered the course of the game.

His post-match words revealed his steely focus, 'I don't want to become Mitchell Starc, I want to become a good Avesh Khan,' emphasising his commitment to clarity and pinpoint yorker execution.

While Avesh Khan and LSG celebrate a remarkable heist, this two-run thriller once again exposed Rajasthan Royals' recurring weakness -- their inability to close out tight finishes.

The echoes of their previous final over stumble against DC are deafening. Despite consistently building strong platforms, their inability to deliver under pressure in the final overs is becoming a costly and concerning trend.

LSG might have stolen a win, but Avesh Khan earned it with inch-perfect deliveries under immense pressure.

For the Royals, the defeat will sting deeply. They must urgently address their death-overs woes to convert strong performances into victories.

While Lucknow celebrates a fantastic comeback, Rajasthan has to ask themselves: Who can win us these close games?

As Avesh Khan showed in Jaipur, in T20 cricket, it all comes down to the final few moments.