Kohli's Epic Run-Out and 4-Run Dash Go Viral

IMAGE: The two unforgettable moments summed up Virat Kohli’s passion, precision, and peak fitness at 36. Photograph: BCCI

On a sweltering Sunday in Mullanpur, Virat Kohli reminded everyone why he’s still the ultimate entertainer in the IPL.

From a jaw-dropping relay run-out to sprinting like a teenager for four runs, the RCB legend turned the match into a personal highlight reel.

The first came in the field — a mix-up between Nehal Wadhera and Josh Inglis led to one of the most bizarre and hilarious run-outs of the season. After Inglis played an on-drive and called for a second run, confusion reigned as Wadhera sprinted blindly. Both batters ended up stranded at the same end, allowing Tim David to launch a sharp throw from long-on. Kohli, lurking near the non-striker’s end, pounced like a cheetah, collecting and swiftly relaying the ball to Jitesh Sharma, who whipped off the bails.

The moment wasn't just crucial — it was personal. Wadhera had punished RCB in their previous meeting, and Kohli’s thunderous celebration after the dismissal made headlines. The animated send-off, though not acknowledged by Wadhera, went viral within minutes, reflecting Kohli’s unmatched intensity and competitive fire.

But Kohli wasn’t done making headlines.

Later in the match, the 36-year-old showcased his extraordinary fitness by running a rare four — yes, four — alongside Devdutt Padikkal. The duo capitalised on a deep fielder's fumble near the rope, but it was Kohli's sheer sprinting speed that stunned everyone.

Broadcasters clocked his burst at speeds of 29 kmph, 22 kmph, and 21 kmph, with a sharp turn at 4 kmph, proving yet again why Kohli remains one of the fittest cricketers in the world.

The two unforgettable moments summed up his passion, precision, and peak fitness at 36.