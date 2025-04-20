How Nehra reignited Siraj's IPL fire!

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has been a "big influence" in reviving the sagging morale of Mohammed Siraj, who was sidelined from India's white-ball setup following their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, feels their Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj is the team's third-highest wicket-taker and just three behind the Purple Cap holder, Prasidh Krishna. Photograph: BCCI

With 11 wickets in seven matches, the former RCB pacer has played a key role in GT, currently occupying the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

He is the team's third-highest wicket-taker and just three behind the Purple Cap holder, Prasidh Krishna. His season-best figures of 4/17 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"There is no doubt that Ashish has been a big influence. They obviously have a very good connection," Solanki said on the eve of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Siraj has also missed out on a spot in the Champions Trophy squad and was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of the mega auction. But Gujarat Titans showed faith in him and bought him for Rs 12.25 crore.

"As far as confidence is concerned, there is probably no better coach, I don't think, than Ashish Nehra in instilling some confidence in players. I might be slightly biased, of course, as far as that view is concerned. So, I'll acknowledge that," Solanki said.

"But it just seems as though we've got a guy that has something to prove... He's obviously disappointed as any cricketer is when they're not selected. Everybody wants to play at the highest level possible. So, I'm sure he was disappointed.

"But he's channelled that disappointment in working hard and, I suppose, having a real thought about what he wants to do. And he's got a great coach in Ashish Nehra just helping him as far as his performance is concerned. So, long may that continue. Long may that connection continue. And long may Siraj continue to thrive."

"But we must also acknowledge the work that Siraj has done and respect that. I don't want for a second to take away all the hard work that Siraj has done also," he added.

Asked if Siraj had any technical issues to address, Solanki said, "No, I don't think so. There have been a number of guys who might have said that he perhaps should have been selected. Selection is a matter of opinion. Those that are tasked with that job at the time made a decision. Of course, you respect that."

Defending champions KKR are struggling this season, languishing in the bottom half of the table with three losses in seven matches.

Their biggest setback came when they were bowled out for 95 while chasing 112 against Punjab Kings.

Despite KKR's form, Solanki said GT are not taking any opposition lightly.

"Anybody on any given day in the IPL can beat any other team. They are all quality teams. We will always respect each and every team. If you think of the history, as far as KKR are concerned, they have always been a strong side.

"They (KKR) have always been strong at home. We will respect that for sure."

"I don't know the statistics exactly, but it is very difficult to go through the tournament flawlessly and not lose. You try to put your best foot forward and give the best performance of yourself."