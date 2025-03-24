MI's Vignesh Puthur Impresses On Debut

IMAGE: Vignesh Puthu celebrates Shivam Dube's wicket with Mumbai Indians Captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian Premier League is like a treasure trove of talent, where every year a new diamond is discovered.

On day two of IPL 2025, 24-year-old Vignesh Puthur left teammates and spectators in awe with a performance that showed class and maturity.

Born on March 2, 2001, in Malappuram, Kerala, Vignesh is a promising left-arm wrist spinner who has rapidly ascended the ranks of Indian cricket.

His father Sunil Kumar is an autorickshaw driver, his mother K P Bindhu a housewife.

Despite not having played senior cricket for his state, Vignesh's exceptional talent caught the attention of Mumbai Indians scouts who detected his potential and flew him to South Africa to the SAT20, to sharpen his skills alongside Afghan ace Rashid Khan.

This led to his acquisition for INR 30 lakh at the IPL Mega Auction late last year.

IMAGE: Vignesh Puthu celebrates a wicket with SKY. Photograph: BCCI

Vignesh began his cricketing pursuits under the guidance of Coach Vijayan in Perinthalmanna, representing Kerala in various age-group categories, including Under-14, Under-19, and Under-23 levels.

His performances in these categories, along with his participation in the inaugural season of the Kerala Cricket League for the Alleppey Ripples, showcased his talent.

On Sunday, March 23, Vignesh made his IPL debut for MI against the Chennai Super Kings. Coming in as an impact substitute, he delivered an impressive performance by taking three crucial wickets -- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda -- in his first three overs.

For a debutant, he did not show any sign of nerves and looked composed on the big stage.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen patting Vignesh Puthur on the shoulder after the match. Photograph: BCCI/X

Vignesh is currently pursuing an MA in Literature at the PTM Government College, Perinthalmanna, while balancing his cricketing career alongside.

His story serves as an inspiration to many young cricketers, especially those from modest backgrounds, illustrating that with dedication and skill, attaining any pinnacle of success.

Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle summed up Vignesh's exploits: 'You have to love the #TataIPL for providing a stage to youngsters who might have otherwise been lost. Joy to watch young Vignesh Puthur.'