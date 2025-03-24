HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » MI's Vignesh Puthur Impresses On Debut

MI's Vignesh Puthur Impresses On Debut

By NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 05:24 IST

x

Vignesh Puthu celebrates the wicket of Shivam Dube with MI captain Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Vignesh Puthu celebrates Shivam Dube's wicket with Mumbai Indians Captain Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

The Indian Premier League is like a treasure trove of talent, where every year a new diamond is discovered.

On day two of IPL 2025, 24-year-old Vignesh Puthur left teammates and spectators in awe with a performance that showed class and maturity.

Born on March 2, 2001, in Malappuram, Kerala, Vignesh is a promising left-arm wrist spinner who has rapidly ascended the ranks of Indian cricket.

His father Sunil Kumar is an autorickshaw driver, his mother K P Bindhu a housewife.

Despite not having played senior cricket for his state, Vignesh's exceptional talent caught the attention of Mumbai Indians scouts who detected his potential and flew him to South Africa to the SAT20, to sharpen his skills alongside Afghan ace Rashid Khan.

This led to his acquisition for INR 30 lakh at the IPL Mega Auction late last year.

Vignesh Puthu celebrates a wicket with MI captain Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Vignesh Puthu celebrates a wicket with SKY. Photograph: BCCI

Vignesh began his cricketing pursuits under the guidance of Coach Vijayan in Perinthalmanna, representing Kerala in various age-group categories, including Under-14, Under-19, and Under-23 levels.

His performances in these categories, along with his participation in the inaugural season of the Kerala Cricket League for the Alleppey Ripples, showcased his talent.

On Sunday, March 23, Vignesh made his IPL debut for MI against the Chennai Super Kings. Coming in as an impact substitute, he delivered an impressive performance by taking three crucial wickets -- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda -- in his first three overs.

For a debutant, he did not show any sign of nerves and looked composed on the big stage.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen sharing a few words and patting Vignesh Puthru on the shoulder

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen patting Vignesh Puthur on the shoulder after the match. Photograph: BCCI/X

Vignesh is currently pursuing an MA in Literature at the PTM Government College, Perinthalmanna, while balancing his cricketing career alongside.

His story serves as an inspiration to many young cricketers, especially those from modest backgrounds, illustrating that with dedication and skill, attaining any pinnacle of success.

Broadcaster Harsha Bhogle summed up Vignesh's exploits: 'You have to love the #TataIPL for providing a stage to youngsters who might have otherwise been lost. Joy to watch young Vignesh Puthur.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NORMA ASTRID GODINHO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: Noor, Ravindra, Gaikwad power CSK to victory
IPL PIX: Noor, Ravindra, Gaikwad power CSK to victory
PIX: Kishan slams century as SRH down Royals
PIX: Kishan slams century as SRH down Royals
SRH Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
SRH Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
How Kishan built his own academy & rebuilt his career
How Kishan built his own academy & rebuilt his career
Who Stole the Show with the Bat? Kohli or Salt? Vote!
Who Stole the Show with the Bat? Kohli or Salt? Vote!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Had Fruit Today? 8 Recipes For Fruity Delights

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Keep Your Lungs Safe

webstory image 3

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

VIDEOS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami does push-ups at Fit India Run1:09

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami does push-ups at Fit...

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas Bagh zoo2:07

First successful ostrich breeding in Rajasthan's Ramniwas...

Goa welcomes Spring with Shigmo Festival2:39

Goa welcomes Spring with Shigmo Festival

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD