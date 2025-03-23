IPL PIX: Noor dazzles as CSK restrict MI to 155

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad appeals successfully for the wicket of Tilak Varma during the IPL match in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Afghanistan mystery spinner Noor Ahmad made a memorable debut for Chennai Super Kings as his four-wicket haul restricted Mumbai Indians to a below-par 155/9 in the IPL 2025 match in Chennai on Sunday.



Ahmad (4/18) ran through the Mumbai Indians middle-order after Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) removed openers Rohit Sharma (0 off 4) and Ryan Rickelton (13 off 7) in the Powerplay.



On a typical Chepauk surface, CSK got the early breakthroughs after electing to bowl.



Rohit was the first one to depart, flicking straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at midwicket off Khaleel in the very first over.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni stumps Surya Kumar Yadav off the bowling of Noor Ahmad. Photograph: BCCI

Playing his first game for Mumbai Indians, Rickelton looked good in his brief cameo which ended when he played on to give Khaleel his second wicket.



Ravichandran Ashwin, returning to CSK after 10 years, struck in his first over to leave MI reeling on 36/3 as Will Jacks offered a simple catch to Dube at mid-off.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Will Jacks. Photograph: BCCI

Surykumar Yadav (29 off 26) and the in-form Tilak Varma (31 off 25) forged a 51-run partnership to take the innings forward before the Mahendra Singh Dhoni effected a lightening quick stumping off Ahmad to send back Mumbai Indians stand-in captain.

Dhoni showed he remains as sharp as ever behind the stumps with bails being dislodged even before Suryakumar could complete his bat swing.

IMAGE: Khaleel Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar led the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya, who could not play due to an over rate ban imposed last season.



What broke the back of Mumbai Indians batting was twin strike from Ahmad in his following over. He trapped Tilak with a googly two balls after getting rid of Robin Minz.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar hits outy. Photograph: BCCI

His fourth wicket was Naman Dhir who played around his stumps to be bowled.



Deepak Chahar, switching to Mumbai Indians from CSK, came up with a much needed 28 not out off 15 balls to take the team past 150.