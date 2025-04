IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty were joined by Mumbai India teammates Tilak Verma, Karn Sharma and Deepak Chahar along with his wife Jaya. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

As the IPL 2025 season heats up, Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty took time away from the cricketing frenzy to seek divine blessings.

With Mumbai Indians gearing up for their game against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, SKY and Devisha made a special visit to Ayodhya on Thursday.

Suryakumar and Devisha were joined by fellow Mumbai Indians Tilak Verma, Karn Sharma and Deepak Chahar along with his wife Jaya for the temple visit.