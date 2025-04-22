Shubman Gill reveals the secret to GT's winning formula

IMAGE: The victory over KKR further strengthened the Titans' hold on a top spot in the IPL 2025 standings. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill continued to lead Gujarat Titans with poise and precision as they notched up a dominant 39-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Monday.

With a composed 90 off 55 balls, the GT skipper not only set the tone with the bat but also reflected on his team’s growing momentum — and the fine margins that define top-level T20 cricket.

GT’s win condemned the defending champions KKR to their fifth defeat of the season and further solidified the Titans’ position near the top of the IPL 2025 table. Leading from the front, Gill played a captain’s knock —which earned him the Player of the Match award.

“Very pleased,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

“The talk for us earlier was that these two matches were going to decide where we stand on the table, so very happy with how they went.”

Gill, who also played a key role in GT’s previous win against Delhi Capitals, stressed the importance of capitalising on momentum during a critical phase of the league.

“We spoke about these two matches (DC and KKR), that they're going to decide where we stand on the table,” he reiterated.

He also acknowledged the need for good teams to finish games strongly — something the Titans have been doing consistently this season.

“We were ahead in the game, but it's important to close the game. Good teams close the game very well. In this format it's very difficult to have a perfect game,” he said.

Despite his sublime knock, Gill believed he could’ve pushed for a few more runs had he stayed till the end.

“Even today maybe 10 more runs if I had stayed there. But still you have to find a way to win the game and that's what we're really good at,” the GT captain added.