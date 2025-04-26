Can CSK Defy Odds and Still Make the Playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 campaign looks set for a bitter and heartbreaking end.

IMAGE: CSK has plunged to the bottom in the IPL 2025 points table. Photograph: BCCI

In the stands of Chepauk, fans played the role of the true 12th man, doing everything they could to lift their beloved Chennai Super Kings in a tense, low-scoring thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dot balls were cheered like wickets, and SRH’s boundaries were met with a heavy silence.

As SRH inched closer to the target of 155, the fans screamed, desperately hoping to spark a CSK comeback. Despite their every cheer, shout, and plea, the win never materialised.

The crowd’s passionate support was evident, but their efforts to lift the team fell short as CSK’s fortunes continued to slip away. Sunrisers Hyderabad kept their composure and sealed the game, while the fans were left helpless in the stands, watching as their team fell short once again.

CSK's Home Fortress Crumbles: 4 Losses in a Single Season for the First Time in 13 Years

IMAGE: The fans' support has been unwavering... Photograph: BCCI

The once unbreachable fortress of MA Chidambaram Stadium has now become a place of heartache for Chennai Super Kings. This season, the home ground, which once instilled fear in visiting teams, has seen a series of defeats that have placed CSK’s IPL 2025 campaign in serious jeopardy. From long-time rivals to newcomers, Chepauk has witnessed history-making losses, further deepening CSK’s struggles.

• Defeated by RCB at home for the first time in 17 years

• Lost to DC at Chepauk for the first time in 15 years

• Set a new record for their lowest-ever total at Chepauk against KKR

• Lost to SRH for the first time

With these shocking results, CSK’s position in IPL 2025 points table has plunged to the bottom, the team having won only two of their nine matches. The situation is dire, and despite the unwavering support from their fans, the team has failed to rise to the occasion.

CSK’s Batting Woes at Home: A Familiar Struggle

IMAGE: The batting unit simply failed to capitalise. Photograph: BCCI

In their most recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 25, CSK once again failed to put up a competitive total. After being placed at a promising 114 for 4, they crumbled and were bowled out for a mere 154.

Once again, the batting unit failed to capitalise. The team has struggled to chase down targets and build partnerships, and this match was no exception. Key players like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube failed to deliver when it mattered most, adding to the growing list of concerns.

Dhoni’s Struggles: The Finishing Touch Missing

IMAGE: MS Dhoni could only muster 6 runs from 10 balls. Photograph: BCCI

MS Dhoni, once the epitome of a match-winning finisher, has had a quiet IPL 2025 campaign. On Friday, he walked in with CSK struggling at 118/6, needing someone to provide the finishing touch. But Dhoni could only muster 6 runs from 10 balls before being dismissed.

His form has been one of the major concerns this season, with just 140 runs in nine matches, an average of 28, and a strike rate of 142.86. The captain's inability to deliver has further compounded the team’s batting woes.

Jadeja and Dube’s Inconsistent Performances

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, the match-changer with ball and bat, couldn't find his form this season. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, two key players in CSK’s middle order, have failed to make the impact they are known for. Jadeja, who is expected to be a match-changer both with the ball and the bat, has struggled. He has scored just 166 runs and taken 6 wickets in nine matches, failing to live up to expectations, particularly in the middle overs.

Dube, who was instrumental in India’s T20 World Cup triumph, has also had a lacklustre season with 242 runs from 9 matches. His average of 34.57 is decent, but his strike rate of 133.7 is well below par for a player who is meant to be a big hitter. The 'spin basher' has been unable to handle spin effectively, managing just one fifty this season.

Team Selection and Leadership Issues

Another significant issue for CSK this season has been the lack of clarity in team selection and strategy. Dhoni’s leadership has come under scrutiny, particularly with regard to player rotation and match tactics. The dropping of Ravichandran Ashwin, who was expected to play a key role in the powerplay and middle overs, highlighted the team's struggles in finding the right balance. The inconsistency in team selection, combined with leadership challenges, has hindered the team’s performance.

Can CSK Still Make the Playoffs?

IMAGE: CSK's playoff hopes hang by a slender thread. Photograph: BCCI

With just five matches remaining in the league phase, CSK’s chances of making the playoffs are slim. Even if they win all five of their remaining matches, their fate still hinges on the performances of other teams, as they will need to overcome their dismal net run rate.

The home advantage that CSK once prided themselves on has now become a curse. Four consecutive defeats at Chepauk, combined with misfiring stars, batting collapses, and leadership issues, have pushed CSK to the brink of elimination.

In the end, the Super Kings are left needing a miraculous turnaround to keep their playoff hopes alive. But the reality is harsh -- their season is hanging by a thread.

They must win big in their remaining matches and hope for a series of unlikely results to go in their favour. But for now, the Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 campaign looks set for a bitter and heartbreaking end.