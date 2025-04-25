HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'He is one of the finds this IPL season'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
April 25, 2025

 Priyansh Arya was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore at the auction and has already hit a century in his debut IPL outing. Photograph: BCCI

Out-of-favour India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal roared back to form in Punjab King's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the first leg, claiming four wickets to skittle out the opponents for 95 while defending 112.

Asked about Chahal's revival, PBKS spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi said: "Yuzi is the highest wicket-taker (214) in the IPL history. Number one. And the big players, big match players, don't need to remind them what they are capable of and they can make a difference.

"It's just the confidence, talking to them and bowling in the right areas which he has shown, he has come back very strong."

 

Another bright spot for Punjab Kings this season has been Priyansh Arya, who notched a match-winning century against Chennai Super Kings. Joshi was all praise for the young talent.

"Priyansh Arya is one of the finds of the season for the Kings and for the IPL as well. When we were looking at the domestic talent, that's when we got to know about his talent while playing for interstate.

"And when he came to the trials for the Kings, that's when we had our eyes on him. So it's a good thing that he is in our team. He is a very good talent. I am sure that in the coming years, he would represent the country."

Priyansh Arya was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore at the Mega Auction last November. In 8 matches he has gone on to score 254 runs at a strike rate of 201.59.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
