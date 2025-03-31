Bumrah Resumes Bowling In The Nets

IMAGE: There is no clarity when Jasprit Bumrah, who is recuperating from a back injury, will return to action during IPL 2025. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/X

The struggling Mumbai Indians got a big boost with Jasprit Bumrah resuming bowling in the nets at the National Cricket Academy.



In the video which has gone viral on X, Bumrah can be seen bowling full tilt.

But there is no clarity on when Bumrah, who is recuperating from a back injury, will return to action during IPL 2025.



Bumrah suffered back spasms on Day 2 of the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on January 4, 2025.

Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.



Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene is unsure when Bumrah will return to action.



'On a daily basis, he's going through his programme. So far, everything seems okay, but there were no timelines given by the NCA, so we will wait on that,' Jayawardene said on Saturday.