Will Bumrah play in IPL 2025? Here's what coach said..

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday said star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was still recuperating from a back injury and that the team was waiting for him to be cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Mumbai will take on Gujarat Titans in their second match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Shubman Gill-led GT and Hardik Pandya-led MI will be aiming to bounce back after losing their campaign openers.

MI will next host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, and Bumrah is unlikely to feature in that game too.

"On a daily basis, he's going through his programme. So far, everything seems okay, but there were no timelines given by NCA, so we will wait on that."

Bumrah suffered back spasms during Day 2 of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on January 4, 2025. Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation in NCA.

In IPL 2024, although MI finished at the bottom of the table, Bumrah was the franchise's leading wicket-taker and overall third, with 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 16.80, with best figures of 5/21.

Bumrah, who has played a major role in MI's five title wins, is the ninth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and MI's second-highest wicket-taker, with 165 wickets in 133 matches at an average of 22.51.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith. (ANI)