IPL 2025: 'Dhoni's knees aren't what they used to be'

March 31, 2025 10:36 IST

'So he'll gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance, he'll go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up.'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: CSK coach Stephen Fleming said batting for long periods in the middle overs may not be on the menu anymore for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who underwent knee surgery in 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni has raised eyebrows by dropping down their batting order in IPL 2025 but coach Stephen Fleming said the 43-year-old is carefully managing his body.

Dhoni, renowned for his ability to help chase down totals, left fans stunned when he batted at number nine in CSK's 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru last week and at number seven in Sunday's six-run defeat by Rajasthan Royals.

While Dhoni has dazzled with his wicket-keeping skills so far this season, Fleming said batting for long periods in the middle overs may not be on the menu anymore for the seasoned campaigner who underwent knee surgery in 2023.

"Yeah, it's a time thing," Fleming told reporters.

"MS (Dhoni) judges it. His body is, his knees aren't what they used to be and he's moving okay but there's still an attrition aspect to it.

"He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he'll gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance, he'll go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that."

 

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 30 off 16 balls against Bengaluru before making 16 off 11 balls against Rajasthan and Fleming said the former Chennai skipper had plenty to offer the five-times IPL champions even if he bats for just a few overs.

"I said it last year, he's too valuable to us - leadership and wicket-keeping - to throw him in at nine, 10 overs," added the New Zealander.

"He's actually never done that. So look, from around 13-14 overs, he's looking to go depending on who's in."

Chennai next take on Delhi Capitals at home on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
