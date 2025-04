IMAGE: Abhishek Nayar, who previously worked with Gautam Gambhir at KKR, was warmly welcomed back by the franchise. Photograph: KKR/X

Abhishek Nayar has rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mid-season in IPL 2025, just days after reports emerged of his exit as the Indian men’s batting coach.

His return follows India’s disappointing 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, where they failed to build on a series-opening win in Perth.

Nayar, who previously worked with Gautam Gambhir at KKR, was warmly welcomed back by the franchise on social media, calling it a return ‘home’ for the former India batter.