You've Redefined T20s'

Despite a valiant effort throughout the season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad fell short in the IPL 2024 Final at the M Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

SRH Co-Owner Kavya Maran visited the team's dressing room after the game to lift their spirits.

A video posted on SRH's social media channels shows Kavya delivering a motivational speech to the players.

'You guys have really made us all so proud,' Kavya said in a clip posted by the team.

'I had to come here and tell you that. I mean, you've redefined the way we play T20 cricket and everyone is talking about us. The off day had to happen today, but really, great job by all of you with the bat and the ball.'

'Even though we finished last place last year, I think all the fans came out in huge numbers this time because of the potential you guys had.

'Everyone's talking about us. Even though KKR won, everyone will still be talking about the style of cricket we've played. We played the finals, it wasn't just any other game. All the other teams were watching us today. So, thank you so much.'