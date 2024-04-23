News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood

Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 23, 2024 21:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram
 

Pat Cummins and his team-mates caught up with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

'An afternoon well spent with the Prince of Tollywood!' Cummins captioned his Instagram post.

IMAGE: Mahesh Babu with Pat Cummins and Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

'An absolute honour to meet you @patcummins30! A big fan! Wishing you and the SRH team all the best!!' Mahesh said on his Instagram.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal with Mahesh Babu. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

To which Cummins replied: 'Great to meet you mate! Need to get you out to a game soon.'

IMAGE: SRH Opener Abhishek Sharma with Mahesh Babu. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Mayank Agarwal, Mahesh Babu, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
It's That Boy Jaiswal Again!
It's That Boy Jaiswal Again!
Kohli FUMES After Umpire Howler!
Kohli FUMES After Umpire Howler!
Kerala reports bird flu; contained, say authorities
Kerala reports bird flu; contained, say authorities
I needed guidance in KKR, now I dictate terms: Kuldeep
I needed guidance in KKR, now I dictate terms: Kuldeep
'Vishy Anand's 'children' are on loose'
'Vishy Anand's 'children' are on loose'
At $84 bn, India ranks fourth in 2023 military spend
At $84 bn, India ranks fourth in 2023 military spend

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!

MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!

Sandeep Sharma Dazzles The IPL!

Sandeep Sharma Dazzles The IPL!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances