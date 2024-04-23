Cummins With Prince Of Tollywood

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

Pat Cummins and his team-mates caught up with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

'An afternoon well spent with the Prince of Tollywood!' Cummins captioned his Instagram post.

IMAGE: Mahesh Babu with Pat Cummins and Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

'An absolute honour to meet you @patcummins30! A big fan! Wishing you and the SRH team all the best!!' Mahesh said on his Instagram.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal with Mahesh Babu. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

To which Cummins replied: 'Great to meet you mate! Need to get you out to a game soon.'

IMAGE: SRH Opener Abhishek Sharma with Mahesh Babu. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram