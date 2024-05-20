I am a member of RSS: Calcutta HC judge in farewell speech

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash, who retired as a judge of the Calcutta high court on Monday, said he was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

IMAGE: A view of the Calcutta high court. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at his farewell at the high court in the presence of the judges and members of the bar, Justice Dash said he was "ready to go back to the organisation" if they call him for any assistance or for any work that he was capable of doing.

"To the distaste of some persons, I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)," he said.

Demitting office after over 14 years as a judge, Justice Dash came to the Calcutta HC from the Orissa HC on transfer.

"I owe a lot to the organisation... I am there from my childhood and throughout my youth," he said.

"I have learnt to be courageous, upright and have an equal view for others and above the sense of patriotism and commitment to the work," he said.

Justice Dash said that he had distanced himself from the organisation for about 37 years because of his work.

"I have never used my membership of the organisation for any advancement of my career because it is against its principles," he said.

Justice Dash said he treated everybody at par, be he a rich person, be he a communist, or from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress or Trinamool Congress.

"All are equal before me, I do not hold any bias for anyone or for any political philosophy or mechanism," he said, adding that he tried to dispense justice on the principles of empathy and that "law can be bent to do justice, but justice cannot be bent to suit the law".

He said that he is "ready to go back to the organisation" if they call him for any assistance or for any work they need which he is capable of doing.

"Because I have not done anything wrong in my life, I have the courage to say I belong to the organisation, because that is also not wrong," he said.