SEE: Spooky start to Ishan Kishan's IPL prep camp!

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, shared a lighthearted video showcasing Ishan Kishan's arrival at their IPL 2024 pre-season camp.

The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his teammates and his hotel room welcome involved a funny bottle-flip challenge that took an unexpected turn, as revealed in the video.

Meanwhile, Kishan wasted no time settling in, diving into training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday evening.

Returning to competitive cricket at the highest level since November 2023, Ishan will be a key player to watch in IPL 2024.