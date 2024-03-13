News
SEE: Spooky start to Ishan Kishan's IPL prep camp!

SEE: Spooky start to Ishan Kishan's IPL prep camp!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: March 13, 2024 14:24 IST
Ishan Kishan

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, shared a lighthearted video showcasing Ishan Kishan's arrival at their IPL 2024 pre-season camp.

 

The wicketkeeper-batsman joined his teammates and his hotel room welcome involved a funny bottle-flip challenge that took an unexpected turn, as revealed in the video.

 

Meanwhile, Kishan wasted no time settling in, diving into training with the rest of the squad on Tuesday evening.

 

Returning to competitive cricket at the highest level since November 2023, Ishan will be a key player to watch in IPL 2024.

REDIFF CRICKET
