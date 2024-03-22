RR sign Kotian for Zampa's spot; GT rope in Sharath as Minz replacement

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanush Kotian/Instagram

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have bolstered their squad with wicketkeeper-batsman B.R. Sharath, who joins them as a replacement for the injured Robin Minz.

Sharath, a Karnataka player, brings experience from 28 T20s, alongside his First-Class and List A appearances. He will be acquired for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed all-rounder Tanush Kotian to fill the void left by Adam Zampa's withdrawal. Kotian, a recent standout for the Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai team, joins RR for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

He boasts experience across all three formats, having played 23 T20s, 26 First-Class matches, and 19 List A games.