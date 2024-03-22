News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RR sign Kotian for Zampa's spot; GT rope in Sharath as Minz replacement

RR sign Kotian for Zampa's spot; GT rope in Sharath as Minz replacement

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 22, 2024 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tanush Kotian

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanush Kotian/Instagram

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have bolstered their squad with wicketkeeper-batsman B.R. Sharath, who joins them as a replacement for the injured Robin Minz.

Sharath, a Karnataka player, brings experience from 28 T20s, alongside his First-Class and List A appearances. He will be acquired for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

 

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed all-rounder Tanush Kotian to fill the void left by Adam Zampa's withdrawal. Kotian, a recent standout for the Ranji Trophy champion Mumbai team, joins RR for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh.

He boasts experience across all three formats, having played 23 T20s, 26 First-Class matches, and 19 List A games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Revealed! What Thala Likes For Breakfast
Revealed! What Thala Likes For Breakfast
The Grand IPL Quiz!
The Grand IPL Quiz!
Can Rutu Produce Dhoni Magic This IPL?
Can Rutu Produce Dhoni Magic This IPL?
Kejriwal withdraws plea against ED arrest in SC
Kejriwal withdraws plea against ED arrest in SC
Lootere Review
Lootere Review
Revealed! What Thala Likes For Breakfast
Revealed! What Thala Likes For Breakfast
Rs 4000 cr missing link in electoral bonds data
Rs 4000 cr missing link in electoral bonds data

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Why Is This Fine Talent Not Playing The IPL?

Why Is This Fine Talent Not Playing The IPL?

For The 1st Time: No Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli

For The 1st Time: No Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances