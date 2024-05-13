IPL 2024: 'RCB have switched on the attacking mode'

'But even when we were losing, fingers were not pointed at anyone.'

IMAGE: RCB's Yash Dayal celebrates with team-mate Virat Kohli after taking a wicket against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Pace bowler Yash Dayal attributed the renaissance of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the second half of the IPL 2024 to them "switching on the attacking mode."



After six consecutive defeats, Royal Challengers won five matches on the bounce to remain in contention for a play-offs berth.

In the last game, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs on Sunday to leap to fifth spot on the table with 12 points from 13 matches.



"Our performances have markedly improved in the last few matches. I think we have switched on that attacking mode in the last few matches. It has been a big positive for us," said Dayal, who took 3/20 against DC.



The left-arm quick said even while RCB were going through a losing streak, the dressing room remained a thickly-knit unit.



"When you lose matches continuously, like it happened with us, morale will come down a bit. But we took it in our stride and bounced back well.



"But even when we were losing, fingers were not pointed at anyone. We have remained positive throughout the season," he added.



The resurgence of RCB is directly linked with the improved performance of their bowling unit, which was all over the place in the first half of the season.



Dayal credited team bowling coach Adam Griffith for that turnaround.



"The credit goes to our bowling coach. He engages us in specific drills, visualising particular opposition batsmen and we discuss this a lot.



"When I go out to bowl, I just think about how to get the batter out or save some runs. All of us think the same way," he added.



James Hopes, the DC bowling coach, said dropped catches allowed RCB to add a few more runs and reach an over-par total.



Rajat Patidar, who made a quick fifty, and Will Jacks, who scored a fluent 41, were dropped multiple times on Sunday.



"They got one too many and we dropped four catches and had we taken them we could have probably restricted them to 160-165.



"But that's fine and if you are not going to put it together with the bat you are not going to win too many games in this tournament," said Hopes.



Delhi Capitals have 12 points from 13 matches and it now needs a massive win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive.



The former Australian all-rounder was confident of achieving it in their home ground.



"We have to win big now. But fortunately, we are going back to Delhi where big scores have been the norm for the season.



"So, we are going to ask them to put a big score on the board and keep them a fair way below us to have any chance to advance in this tournament," he said.



However, Hopes rued the missed opportunity against RCB.



"But today was our chance to really get into the mix for playing finals, and now we've left it up to fight, which you don't really want to do in this tournament."