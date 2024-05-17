News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's Chai Steals The Show

Dhoni's Chai Steals The Show

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 17, 2024 09:44 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Instagram
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni found himself in a warm exchange with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

During CSK's practice session at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Dhoni took a casual stroll to the RCB dressing room, where he was welcomed with a cup of chai, his ultimate 'guilty pleasure'.

This heartwarming gesture was captured on video and shared by RCB on Instagram, with the caption, 'Welcome To Bengaluru, Mahi'.

Video: Kind courtesy RCB/Instagram

<p

Dhoni's love for chai is well-documented. As he himself revealed in an interview, 'Tea is something very close to us, maybe because we are from that generation, where we never say no to tea.'

'Whereas when you are asked for a Gulab Jamun or Jalebi you can straight away say no, but for tea you say achha let's have it! And with that the guilt seeps in as tea has both sugar and milk. So, after practice we have tea or if given a chance before practice or after the gym we have tea! And tea is that one thing that you cannot resist and say No! That's why it's a guilty pleasure,' Dhoni had added.

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

An earlier Instagram post by his wife Sakshi shows Dhoni enjoying a cup of tea with his pet Macaw Honey, further solidifying his reputation as a true chai aficionado.

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

