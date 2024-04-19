MI Vs PBKS: Who Bowled Best? Vote!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah turned in match-winning figures to power MI to their third win. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is the best in the world as he powered the Mumbai Indians to a nine-run win over the Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 match in Mullanpur on Friday, April 18, 2024.

Though Punjab did put up a discipled bowling effort, Suryakumar Yadav's half-century saw the visitors post a match-winning total. In reply, the Mumbai bowlers got off to a sizzling start as they ripped through the Punjab line-up.

Though a late fightback by Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma put Mumbai back on their toes, but the former champs survived to pick up their third win of the season.

A look at some of the best spells:

Harshal Patel

Harshal emerged as the hero for Punjab Kings in a dramatic final over, derailing Mumbai's late flourish and restricting their total to 192.

Despite a collective bowling effort from the Kings, with Sam Curran picking up key wickets throughout the innings, it was Harshal's final over that stole the show.

With Mumbai threatening to surpass the 200 run mark, Harshal kept his cool under pressure. He removed the dangerous Tim David with just the second ball and followed it up with Romario Shepherd's dismissal three deliveries later.

As if that wasn't enough, he capped off a sensational over by running out Mohammad Nabi on the final ball. These three crucial wickets not only curbed Mumbai's momentum but also showcased Harshal's all-around bowling skills.

His spell of 4-0-31-3 stands out as a masterclass in death over bowling, effectively turning the tide in Punjab's favour.

Sam Curran

While Mumbai notched up their highest total in Mullanpur (192/7), a large part of the credit for restricting their later surge goes to the left-arm pacer who picked up crucial wickets at key junctures.

His biggest scalp came in the 12th over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, who was just starting to find his groove. This dismissal halted a potentially damaging partnership between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav.

Curran wasn't done yet. He returned in the 17th over to dismiss SKY who was anchoring the Mumbai innings. These two key wickets effectively put the brakes on Mumbai's scoring rate and prevented them from capitalising on the platform set by the top order.

While Harshal Patel had a dramatic final over, it was Curran's interventions in the middle overs that truly pegged Mumbai back and prevented them from going berserk.

Gerald Coetzee

Beginning the attack, Coetzee did not get off to the best of starts -- but that lasted just two deliveries. After Curran smashed Coetzee's length ball for a boundary on the very first ball and the next one went for not only a wide but a four, it looked like Punjab would get off to a smashing start.

But Coetzee bounced back from the chaotic start to strike with his third legal delivery. A length ball, slanting into Prabhsimran Singh and the batter trying to swivel it, gloved it to the 'keeper who picked up a flying catch. Coetzee's first over went for 12 runs but he got the Punjab opener for a duck.

After Bumrah dealt his double blow in the next, Coetzee began his second over with a wicket to rock the Punjab line-up. Liam Livingstone, rushed for pace, tried to pull it but sent it back to the bowler. Coetzee picked up a good follow-through catch to pick up his second wicket.

Coetzee came back into the attack in the 15th over, but the South African went for runs with Harpreet Brar and Ashutosh Sharma taking three boundaries off him.

With MI trusting him to deliver in the death, Coetzee did what was expected from him. He struck on the very first ball of the 18th to hand Punjab the death blow. It was the big wicket of Ashutosh Sharma, who threatened the snatch a win for Punjab.

Coetzee bowled a short one and rolled his fingers and the rampaging Ashutosh attempting to pull it found Nabi at the ropes. With just 2 runs and a wicket in his final over, Coetzee put Mumbai right back in the game. Coetzee turned in figures of 3/32.

Jasprit Bumrah

Much had been discussed as to why Bumrah hadn't opened the bowling early on for Mumbai in the season. And one can only wonder why as he bowled a lethal spell with the new ball.

Opening the attack alongside Coetzee, Bumrah gave MI the perfect start, picking up two wickets in his first over. His ability to trick the batters and sneak in lethal deliveries saw the Punjab Kings fold like a pack of cards.

Bumrah struck on only his fourth delivery as his perfect inswinging yorker smashed into Rilee Rossouw's stumps. Rossouw expected the length ball, but the willy Bumrah bowled it full and straight with a bit of swing to send it crashing onto the stumps.

Bumrah's next victim was Sam Curran who fell in the very same over. A fullish delivery angling into the stumps. It wasn't given out. Bumrah -- who rarely pushes for DRS unlike many bowlers -- was determined this time.

MI took the review which revealed that Curran got an edge which Ishan Kishan collected. With the skipper falling, Punjab was reduced to 14/3 at the end of two overs. Bumrah conceded just two runs and picked up two wickets in his first over. In his next, Bumrah conceded seven. With the new ball, Bumrah turned in figures of 2/9 in two overs.

Bumrah was brought back into the attack with Mumbai desperately seeking a wicket. And as expected he delivered. Returning in the 13th over, with Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma taking the game away, Bumrah once again struck as he removed Shashank on the very first ball of the over.

He started with a slower one and Shashank looking to deposit it ended up skying it. Tilak Varma completed the catch as Bumrah brought MI back into the game.

Punjab were just happy to play out Bumrah's final over taking just three off him. Player-of-the-match Bumrah finished with match-winning figures of 3/21.

MI Vs PBKS: Who Bowled The Best Spell? Vote!